Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Karooooo by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Karooooo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

