KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of KB Home worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 188.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 36.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KBH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 274,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,021 shares of company stock worth $24,954,977. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

