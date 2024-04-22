KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 472,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 91.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KBR by 304.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in KBR by 32.5% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in KBR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 135,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

