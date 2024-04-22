Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $74.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

WAL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.87. 131,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,848. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

