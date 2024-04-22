Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 12,970 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 384,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,849. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.