Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 248,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.88. 44,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $93.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.