Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $49,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $64.95. 329,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,232. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

