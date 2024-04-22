Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $547,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.69. 444,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

