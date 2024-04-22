Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $225,000 in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,042 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 507.5% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.