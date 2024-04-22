Kelman Lazarov Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 1.43% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 816,262 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,821,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,558,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 174,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.21. 53,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

