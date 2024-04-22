Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,780 PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.23% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.47. 10,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,363. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

