Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,714,000 after buying an additional 425,933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,941. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

