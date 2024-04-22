Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $37.69.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,595. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

