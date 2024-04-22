Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 12,191 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,801. The company has a market capitalization of $910.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.