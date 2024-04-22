Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

