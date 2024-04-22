KeyCorp Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $355.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $277.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.20. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,917 shares of company stock worth $49,395,553. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 51.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $7,193,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

