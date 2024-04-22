Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $118.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kirby traded as high as $101.30 and last traded at $100.55, with a volume of 693580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $4,932,521. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

