Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 515.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

