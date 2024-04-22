Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 240 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $73.47. 548,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,332. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,800 shares of company stock worth $20,823,609 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

