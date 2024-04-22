Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3,550.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,391 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.02. 3,282,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

