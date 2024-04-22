Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.93. 192,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

