Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases Shares of 5,758 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.