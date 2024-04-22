Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Everest Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.49. 6,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,646. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.18.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

