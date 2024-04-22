Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.77.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

