Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.