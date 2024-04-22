Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

