Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

KRO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

