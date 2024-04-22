Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

