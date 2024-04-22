Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

