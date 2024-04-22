Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,427 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.35. 2,462,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,858. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

