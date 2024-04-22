Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $10.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $414.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.