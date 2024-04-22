Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NOV by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. 1,559,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

