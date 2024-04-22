Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $60.41. 5,254,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,762,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

