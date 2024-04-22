Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 6,262 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 34,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

DIS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.