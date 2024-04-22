Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 715 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $168.83. 1,959,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,103. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

