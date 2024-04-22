Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 7,197 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 101,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.86. 3,171,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

