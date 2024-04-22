Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 5.05% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,905. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.