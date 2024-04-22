Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 9,025 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in APA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in APA by 130.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

