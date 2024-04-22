Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 982 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,947 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

