Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.31. 1,329,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

