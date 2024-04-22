Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Invests $205,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 71,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.75. 591,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.