Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.52

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 131838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.26.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

