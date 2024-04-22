Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.42.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $124.91 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

