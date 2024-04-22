LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

