Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $334.60.

NYSE:LAD opened at $261.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $206.69 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 35.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $105,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

