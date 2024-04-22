Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 513,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,703,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $782.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,303,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,877,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.