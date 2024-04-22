LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.900-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.90-4.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.