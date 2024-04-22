Loop Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

