Lotus Technology (LOT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 672 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $137.17 million -$742.00 million -11.81 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.08 billion -$57.32 million 55.95

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -22.48% -47.40% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 567 879 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.76%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lotus Technology rivals beat Lotus Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

