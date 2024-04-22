MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.65. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 355,987 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 368,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.